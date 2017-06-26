Van Wert independent sports

The Lincolnview Lancers continued their winning ways during Saturday’s impressive doubleheader sweep of Wayne Trace.

Behind one-hitters thrown by Ethan Parsons and Thad Walker, the Lancers beat the Raiders 11-0 and 1-0.

Lincolnview (16-4) has now won seven straight during the summer season.

Parsons struck out seven and walked two, and had two RBI at the plate during game one. Chayten Overholt went 3-for-3 with a single, a double, a triple and three RBI, while Brayden Evans ripped a triple and had an RBI.

Lincolnview scored four runs in the opening inning then followed up with three more in the second and third innings, before closing out the scoring with a single run in the fourth.

Wayne Trace’s lone hit of game one was a fourth inning single by Noah Toppe.

It was a true pitchers duel in game two.

Each team finished with just one hit, but it was a fourth inning wild pitch that allowed Lincolnview’s Jaden Youtsey to score from third, and that proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory.

Ethan Kemler’s double was Lincolnview’s lone hit of the game, while Dane Moore’s single was Wayne Trace’s only hit.

Thad Walker was given credit for the Lancer win, while Haydn Gillett was the hard-luck loser for Wayne Trace.

Box scores:

Game one:

Wayne Trace 000 00 — 0

Lincolnview 433 1x — 11

Game two:

Wayne Trace 000 00 — 0

Lincolnview 000 1x — 1