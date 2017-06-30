Submitted information

Mankind’s relationship with nature and the human impact on the environment will be explored at Lifetree Café on Thursday, July 6, from 7-8 p.m.

The program, titled “The Majesty and Mystery of Nature,” features a screening of the film Saving Valentina, which records an attempted rescue of a humpback whale caught in a fishing net.

“Some people say that humans are here to serve and protect nature,” says Lifetree Café representative Craig Cable. “Others believe nature is here to serve us. We’ll unpack these varying opinions and encourage participants to share their thoughts.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington Street, Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631 or firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for July 13: “When Love Hurts. Ending the cycle of domestic violence.”