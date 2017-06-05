Submitted information

The church’s stance regarding same-sex attraction will be explored at Lifetree Café from 7-8 p.m. this Thursday, June 8.

The program, titled “The Church and Gays: One Pastor’s Dilemma,” features a filmed interview with Danny Cortez, a pastor whose changing views regarding same-sex attraction led to his being removed from his denomination.

During the interview, Cortez explains how the church’s traditional response to same-sex attraction never gave him a sense of peace.

“I remember thinking about Jesus and the way he gave life, and I started thinking maybe the church is wrong,” Cortez says. “Maybe the traditional interpretation of this issue is wrong. I remember thinking maybe I don’t believe what I grew up believing.”

Lifetree participants will have the opportunity to share their views and stories of their encounters with the church regarding the issue.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. in Van Wert. Enter on Court Street and park behind the Courthouse.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church by calling 419.238.0631 or emailing firstchurch@wcoil.com.

Topic for June 15: “Surrounded by Stuff. Understanding the hidden world of hoarding.”