Van Wert Police

June 25, 8:54 p.m. — Malcolm T. Oliver, 20, of 1115 Lincoln Highway, was arrested on a warrant issued by the United States Department of the Army while at Sav-A-Lot Foods in Van Wert.

June 25, 10:32 p.m. — Kessa T. Eddins, 32, of 125 Keplar St., was arrested on a warrant issued for the Lima Police Department while at her residence.

June 25, 8:32 p.m. — Drew A. Kenny, 24, of 308 S. Chestnut St., was arrested on a Ohio Parole Authority warrant while in the 100 block of South Vine Street.

June 25, 3:36 p.m. — Donald L. Brown, 53, of 479 Neel Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct after he was found lying in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Kear Road while intoxicated.

June 23, 10:13 p.m. — Amy L. Blatteau, 39, of 909 Prospect Ave., was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Prospect Avenue. She was also arrested on a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, while at Pak-A-Sak at 9:59 p.m. that day.

June 25, 2:39 a.m. — Someone passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Van Wert Party Mart (Shell), 1042 S. Washington St.

June 23, 1:27 a.m. — Jeremy T. Rollins, 40, of 125 Brooks Ave., was charged with OVI as a result of a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

June 25, 1 a.m. — Austin L. Hartman, 20, of Celina, was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in at the intersection of South Shannon Street and Van Wert-Decatur Road.

June 22, 1:57 p.m. — Tracey M. Wilson, 42, and Larry W. Wilson, 48, both of 1039 Oak Lane, were charged with theft for allegedly shoplifting meat and produce from Marsh Supermarket in Van Wert.

June 21, 5:53 p.m. — Brandon S. Hershey 29, of Lima, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments while at 803 Elon Ave.

June 20, 1:58 a.m. — Brandon L. Saylor, 31, of Defiance, was cited for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct as a result of an incident in the 600 block of North Washington Street.

June 18, 10:24 p.m. — Robert E. Keipper, 22, of 110 S. Wayne St., was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia while in the 300 block of North Franklin Street.

June 18, 11:32 p.m. — Taylor Shae Baker, 25, of 209 W. Second St., was cited for OVI and driving while under a license suspension following a traffic stop in the 800 block of North Washington Street.

June 17, 6:02 p.m. — Stacy M. Young, 40, of 1133 W. Main St., Apt. 7, was arrested on a warrant issued in Allen County (Ohio). She was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments.

June 14, 9:39 p.m. — Nathan D. Tolar, 26, of The Plains, was cited for OVI and possession of drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop in the Towne Center shopping center.

June 13, 11:02 p.m. — Sarah R. Lawson, 34, of 1140-H Bell Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated after police were called to investigate a report of aggravated menacing.

June 13, 5:08 p.m. — Eric A. Wurst, 41, of 902 George St., was charged with domestic violence in connection with an incident that occurred at his residence.

June 12, 9:22 p.m. — Ethan P. Moore, 29, of 214 N. Cherry St., was charged with the alleged assault of another man in the 400 block of East Main Street.

June 12, 9:26 p.m. — Diana L. May, 61, of 706 E. Crawford St., was cited for a violation of a city code related to nuisance properties.