Van Wert Police

June 1o, 11:37 p.m. — Charity A. Smith, 43, of 633 Temple St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street.

June 9, 11:44 p.m. — Dillon S. Nihiser, 21, of 116 E. Raymond St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued on behalf of the Lima Police Department while at his residence.

June 8, 11:51 a.m. — A clothes dryer was reported taken from the YWCA residence at 412 E. Main St.

June 1, 6:15 p.m. — Ryan L. Schaadt, 32, of 708 S. Tyler St., was charged with probation violation while at Van Wert County Hospital.

June 8, 1:49 a.m. — A counterfeit $100 bill was discovered at Pak-A-Sak, 1052 S. Shannon St.