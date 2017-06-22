Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) questioned witnesses at an Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee hearing about the mapping and coverage measurements of broadband in rural America and how it could be improved to better identify underserved and unserved areas.

During the hearing, entitled, “Defining and Mapping Broadband Coverage in America,” Latta mentioned that high-precision techniques used in modern farming require access to high-speed broadband, especially to incorporate advances in Internet of Things technology.

Latta, who serves as co-chair of the Rural Broadband Caucus, directed his question to J. Brent Legg, vice president of government affairs for Connected Nation. Video is available here.

“Broadband support programs aim to increase broadband coverage in rural America where agricultural production generate significant value to the national economy and are an essential source of revenue and jobs in rural communities,” said Latta during the hearing. “Today, modern high precision farming operations require access to high-speed broadband to support advanced operations and technologies that significantly increase crop yields, reduce costs, and improve the environment.

“A program that only seeks to measure broadband coverage based on population centers, households, or road miles will overlook coverage gaps in agricultural communities,” he added.