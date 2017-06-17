Van Wert independent sports

HARROD — Ethan Kemler blasted a three-run home run, and the Lincolnview Lancers went on to defeat Allen East 12-1 in five innings on Friday.

Jaden Youtsey had a single and a double, and Brayden Evans chipped in with two singles. As a team, the Lancers finished with nine hits.

Lincolnview’s Ethan Parsons earned the win on the mound by going the distance and striking out seven, while allowing just four hits on 61 pitches.

The Lancers improved to 11-4 on the ACME season, and will play at Parkway at today at 1 p.m.

Box score:

Lincolnview 130 80 – 12

Allen East 000 01 – 1