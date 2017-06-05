Van Wert independent/submitted information

COLDWATER — Lincolnview and Coldwater split an ACME doubleheader in Mercer County on Saturday.

Fueled by Ethan Kemler’s big game, the Lancers won game one 4-2. Kemler allowed just two hits, struck out 10 and walked just two over seven innings. At the plate, Kemler had two singles.

Jaden Youtsey had three of Lincolnview’s seven hits, including a triple in the seventh inning, and Brayden Evans had a suicide squeeze in the seventh that increased the lead to 4-2.

Powered by seven hits, the Cavaliers turned the tables in game two with an 8-4 victory.

The Lancers managed their four runs on five hits, including two by Ethan Parsons, and a double by Youtsey.

Lincolnview (5-2) will play a doubleheader at Ayersville, starting at 5 p.m. today.