Katherine Elizabeth (Fell) Tegge, 99, passed away Friday, June 2, 2017, at Otterbein St. Marys, where she has been a resident for the past 19 years.

She was born July 10, 1917, in St. Marys, the daughter of Oran and Velma (VanNatta) Fell, and moved to Van Wert in 1927. She graduated from Van Wert High School and Ohio University, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and earned a degree in home economics.

She was employed by McCall’s Corporation and the Erwin Wasey Advertising Agency in New York, which opened up many opportunities for travel across the country. In working with the American Lamb Association, she hosted a cooking show on local television in Washington, D.C. She was a member of the American Home Economics Association, Board of Doctors Wives, and Van Wert Chapter 48 of Eastern Star, for which she received the honor of being a 70-year member.

On November 11, 1951, she married Dr. Charles W. Tegge (who preceded her in death on January 28, 1977) and they resided in Washington, D.C. They traveled extensively, enjoyed the arts, attended social and political events, and enjoyed time together at their retreat in Round Hill, Loudoun County, Virginia.

Following Dr. Tegge’s death, she remained in the city until 1998 when she returned to St. Marys to live at Otterbein Retirement Community, where she could enjoy her love of the area and, specifically, Grand Lake St. Marys where her family had a lake cabin. While at Otterbein and still able, she took several trips, including one to Europe where she attended the Oberammergau Passion Play in Germany. She was most recently affiliated with Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were brothers Nolan, William, Hervey, and Francis Fell.

Survivors include her nieces, Francine Sobon of Westlake, Beverlee (Gary) Profit of Ohio City, Anne (Jim) Myers of Corry, Pennsylvania, Kathryn Fell of Tifton, Georgia, and a nephew, Phillip Fell of Portland, Oregon.

Having chosen to donate her remains to medical research at Ohio State University, there will be no viewing. Graveside services will be held at a later date at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.