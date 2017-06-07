Be sure to stop by the Wassenberg Art Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday as we open with our first Farm & Art Market of the season.

That evening, beginning at 6 p.m., we are also hosting our 61st annual June Art Exhibit opening party. Thanks to all the artists who entered their work in this awesome example of regional art! Zak Ward of Toledo will return to provide live acoustic music, and we will have free appetizers and a cash bar.

This exhibit is brought to you by Van Wert Federal Savings Bank and Van Wert Manor and will be on view through July 2.

Growers of fruits and veggies and artisans: Applications are still open for the Van Wert Farm & Art Market located here at Wassenberg Art Center on Saturdays, beginning June 10 and continuing through September 30. Market times are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Producers and artisans who sign up can be featured in our Farmers Market directory on the Wassenberg Art Center website.

In addition, “Last Saturdays” of each of month of our market season will feature live music by Wass veteran musicians John Reichle and Ezra Miller, demos, and a couple of food trucks.

Marketing support such as branded grocery bags, signage, and punch cards will also be provided.

We are also gearing up for the third annual Town Creek Live! event. Duck adoptions are now “live”! Get your quack-pack (six for $25) or individual duck for $5. Brought to you by Main Street Van Wert and the Wassenberg Art Center, this growing festival always has something new and fun. Each year we choose an entity to share the duck sale proceeds with and this year’s recipients are Wren Baseball and Crestview FFA. You may purchase your quackers here: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/events.html, or contact Wassenberg Art Center or a representative of Main Street Van Wert, Wren Baseball, or Crestview FFA!

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

June 24: Glowing Luminary Workshop: In conjunction with Town Creek Live, plans for our interactive exhibit, Town Creek Glow!, are underway. Visitors will be able to immerse themselves in a cool darkened gallery where the artwork glows! What makes this experience even more mystical and magical is if you make your own luminary and join in the exhibit!

Summer Art Camp registration is open for the summer season. First session is scheduled Tuesday-Friday, June 20-30. Ages 6-11 attend from 10 a.m.–noon, instructor: Ashley Balyeat and ages 11-16 attend from 1-3 p.m. with instructor: Diane Bendele. The second camp will be conducted in August with more information on all camps coming soon! Please call or email the art center or visit this link to register: http://www.wassenbergartcenter.org/summer-camps.html Sign up soon, space is limited!

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends, while the cash bar is open. Do you play an instrument? Bring it and we will hook you up.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

We are currently working on luminaries for Town Creek Glow! exhibit. You are still welcome to hang out on Thursday nights, have a beverage, listen to music, and bring a project or just zen out. All are welcome.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org, and our website: wassenbergartcenter.org.