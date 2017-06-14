Janice Arlene “Jan” Figley, 81, of St. Marys, and formerly of Rockford, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at Otterbein Nursing Home in St. Marys.

She was born in Warren, the daughter of Paul and Jeanette (Stringer) McGowan, who both preceded her in death. On June 28, 1958, she married Richard D. Figley, who survives in St. Marys.

Other survivors include two children, Mark (Diane) Figley of Elida and Beth Figley of Toledo; two grandchildren; and a great-grandson.

A brother, Paul McGowan Jr., and one sister, Joann Biggart, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 16, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 15, and an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Grand Lake Hospice in St. Marys or the Animal Protective League of Mercer County.

