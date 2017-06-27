Van Wert independent news

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate from the County Correctional Facility who jumped from family member’s vehicle while returning from a doctor’s appointment.

Ian D. Taylor, 23, of Van Wert, did not return from a medical furlough granted by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Monday, the sheriff said. Taylor, who is being held on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree, apparently fled around 3:45 p.m. while the vehicle he was in was at a service station just north of the correctional facility on North Washington Street.

Sheriff Riggenbach said Common Pleas Court’s Adult Probation Department was notified immediately after Taylor fled, and the department then issued an order to arrest Taylor. The sheriff said his office will continue investigating the incident, with additional charges possible.

Taylor is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on the side of his neck.

Sheriff Riggenbach is asking that anyone knowing the whereabouts of Taylor contact his office at 419.238.3866, on its website, www.vanwertcountysheriff.com using the “submit a crime tip” link, or call Van Wert Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP. Those calling can remain anonymous, if they choose to do so.