Eric Hurless knows the value of a comfortable pair of shoes. That’s because he has been introducing himself to residents in Van Wert.

Hurless is a financial advisor for the financial services firm Edward Jones, and his neighborhood visits demonstrate the Edward Jones way of doing business — face to face.

Before new Edward Jones financial advisors even can open an office, they must spend several months introducing themselves to residents and businesspeople in the community.

“At Edward Jones, we don’t expect anyone to invest with us until they know our investment philosophy,” Hurless said. “I believe I have a responsibility to understand the unique financial needs of each and every client, and that’s why I’m paying them personal visits.

“That’s one of the things that drew me to this firm,” Hurless said. “Edward Jones values the individual investor and understands that people still want to do business with someone they know and trust.”

Hurless also had to complete one of the most rigorous training programs in the financial services industry.

And although he is well-versed in the technical aspects of investments, the training isn’t over. Edward Jones places a lot of emphasis on continuing education, and its financial advisors train literally throughout their careers.

“I know my clients want a financial advisor who is up to speed on investments and someone they know. That’s why we do things the way we do at Edward Jones,” Hurless said.

Hurless will work out of the office of Ryan Lindemann, 707 Fox Road, over the next several months. He will then continue serving investors throughout Van Wert from a new office. He may be reached at 419.238.5581.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work.

The firm’s 15,000-plus financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients. Edward Jones, which ranked No. 5 on Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017”, is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The Edward Jones website is located at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.