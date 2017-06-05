Submitted information

The Van Wert County Humane Society will be having a “Paws in the Parking Lot” event from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, in the parking of Purmort Brothers Insurance, corner of Crawford and Jefferson streets.

Come meet some of the Humane Society’s most lovable, adoptable pets and show support by purchasing wristbands, key chains, t-shirts, and bandanas.

All proceeds go to provide medical care for shelter animals and maintain the shelter facility.

The event is sponsored by CJ’s Shaved Ice and Purmort Brothers Insurance.