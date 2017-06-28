Hubert Lee Allen, 86, of Rockford, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at his residence.

He was born June 3, 1931, in Mendon, the son of Homer and Daisy (Wurster) Allen, who both preceded him in death. On July 24, 1960, he married Carol (Fetters) Allen, who survives in Celina.

Other survivors include a son, Mike (Nancy) Allen; one daughter, Connie; and one granddaughter.

Four brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Irene, Henry and Maxine, the Rev. Charles and Verna, and the Rev. Clayton and Betty Allen, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with the Rev. Matt Overman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Cheryl Ann Programs.

