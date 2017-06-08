Print for later

Herbert L. Vance, 86, of Coldwater, Michigan, died at his residence.

He was born April 25, 1931, in Tipton, the son of Gus and Blanche (McClain) Vance, who preceded her in death.

He is survived by a sister Mary Lou Vance of Grover Hill; one half-brother, Clifford McClain of Swanton; and several nieces and nephews, including Barbara (Robert) Switzer of Melrose.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, June 12, at Blue Creek Cemetery in rural Paulding County.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Funeral arrangements were made by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.