Helmut Breitwieser, 74, husband of Janice Huffine Breitwieser, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at his home in Sumter, South Carolina.

Born March 11, 1943, in Yugoslavia, he was a son of Henry Breitwieser and Katharina Dietrich Breitwieser, who both preceded him in death.

He was a very active member of First Southern Methodist Church, where he taught Sunday school for many years. He was employed by National Seal in Van Wert and Federal-Mogul in Summerton for 43 years. He was an avid photographer and donated many Civil War re-enactment photos to the Sumter County Museum.

Hal spent his final weeks surrounded by family and friends in fellowship through singing favorite hymns and Johnny Cash. The family would like to express its thanks to Tri-County Hospice for taking care of our sweet daddy and special thanks to Rita.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years; four children, Tammy (John) Robinson, and Angie (Larry) Keith, both of Sumter, Jeff (Martha) Breitwieser of Easley, and Stacey (Duane) Schmierer of Wisconsin; grandchildren, Kayla (Nathan) Stewart, Lindsey Breitwieser, Michael (Paige) Robinson, Sarah Keith (Donnovan Hodge), William (Marykatherine) Keith, Keith (Alice) Simmons, Cristal Day, Madalyn, Joseph, Luke, Kathryn, and Olivia Schmierer; eight great-grandchildren, Elliott, Paisley, Mason, Kelsey, Hunter, Marley, Morgan, and Charley; two sisters, Martha Breitwieser of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and MaryAnn (Gene) Baughman of Paulding; a brother, John (Karen) Breitwieser of Toledo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Ellison Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.



Preferred memorials: First Southern Methodist Church, 321 Miller Road, Sumter, SC 29150, or Sumter County Museum, 129 N. Washington St., Sumter, SC 29150.