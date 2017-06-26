To the Editor:

I am the CEO of a nonprofit that provides support services and housing for people with disabilities or mental illness. We provide services for over 100 individuals. We employ over 70 people. The Senate health care bill will cut more than $800 billion from Medicaid over the next decade. These proposed caps and cuts will devastate Medicaid-funded services that people with disabilities need to live, work and participate in their communities.

People with disabilities rely on the Medicaid program for home and community-based services — this important network of services and providers make it possible for people with disabilities to be in their communities, attend school, church, and have jobs. We must never forget that before these programs were in place, individuals with disabilities lived in the shadows, were warehoused in state-run institutions, and in many cases treated inhumanely. We have come so far because of these successful programs.

Yet the whole funding structure of Medicaid is at risk. The Senate bill, which is scheduled for a vote next week, caps the funding for disability Medicaid programs and puts the responsibility on states to pick up the tab. States are still recovering from the recession and cannot handle the shift. There is already a workforce crisis in direct care staff that provides these crucial services for people with disabilities and putting greater strain on states will inevitably mean fewer services for people who need them the most. The average wage of a direct support staff is $10.42. Our current reimbursement system cannot sustain any more cuts in funding.

Those who support the Senate health care bill say that they are not intending to hurt people with disabilities. But evidence already shows that the rates for disabled populations are not sufficient – and there is no guarantee in the law that the rate set this year won’t change next year (the President’s budget indicates even further cuts). Most importantly, there is no guarantee the funding going to states will be used for the disabled population when they have many other priorities to address.

The bottom line is that the Senate bill, like its predecessor in the House, fails people with disabilities. The services they rely on to live are being used to pay for tax cuts and that is just wrong. I know Senator Portman can do better. I urge the senator to vote “no” on harming people with disabilities and to vote “no” on the health care bill.

Garry B. Mosier, CEO



Mercer Residential Services Inc.

via email