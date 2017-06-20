Print for later

CELINA — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mercer, Auglaize and Van Wert Counties will host their annual Golf for Kids Sake on Friday, July 14 at the Mercer County Elks Club, 3242 U.S. Route 127 in Celina.

Registration includes a sack lunch, 18 holes of golf, golf cart, prizes, a pork chop dinner, a $10,000 hole in one prize, 50-50 drawing, a silent auction and a chance to win a new club.

Team registration is $300, or individual registration is $75.

Call 419-584-2447 by July 7 to register.