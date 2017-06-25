Glen E. McClellan of Van Wert passed away at 9:32 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017, at his residence.

He was born April 2, 1954, in Hicksville, the son of Lee H. and Betty J. (Sevrence) McClellan, who both preceded him in death. On November 8, 1980, he married Vicki (Todd) McClellan, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include five children, Nathan McClellan of Plainfield, Indiana, Kimberly (Jason) Roush of Cincinnati, Jordan (Amanda) McClellan of Pendleton, Indiana, Jessica McClellan of Van Wert, and Aaron McClellan of Taylor Mill, Kentucky; a brother, Gary McClellan of Convoy; one sister, Linda Lund of Waldorf, Maryland; and six grandchildren, Maleah and Wyatt McClellan, Jacob and Josie Roush, and Cayden and Mason McClellan.

A brother, Ronnie McClellan; and one sister, Brenda Kay McClellan, also preceded him in death.

Glen retired as co-manager of Marsh Supermarket in Van Wert after 44 years of service. He was formerly involved in Van Wert Youth Baseball, was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, and Cleveland Browns, and enjoyed horse racing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. William Watson officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

