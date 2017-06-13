The Van Wert YWCA recently received a donation from Van Wert Federal Savings Bank. Here, George Scott (left), mortgage banking officer for Van Wert Federal, presents YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick, with a check for $1,000 this donation, which will be used to support the Summer Food Program. The mission of the program is to nourish the minds and bodies of children through providing nutrient-enriched meals during the summer. The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency. (YWCA photo)