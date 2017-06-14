Fay D. Gardner, 70, of rural Van Wert, passed away at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at her residence after fighting a long battle with several cancers.

She was born August 15, 1946, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Samuel and Helena Moehring, who both preceded her in death. On April 15, 1967, she married Frank R. Gardner Sr., who survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Frank R. (Michelle) Gardner Jr. of Ottawa and Faron (Joyce) Gardner of Pflugerville, Texas; five grandchildren; a sister, Mary, of Illinois; and one brother, Joe (Donna) Moehring of Arizona.

Several sisters also preceded her in death.

There will be no funeral services.

Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.



Preferred memorials: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.