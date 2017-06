Submitted information

The Van Wert County Farmers Market is open for the 2017 season at its new location in the Farm Focus Show Arena on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

Hours are 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Enter the fairgrounds through Gate 4 on Fox Road, across from Medical Arts Building, turn left, and follow the signs. Baked goods and vegetables are currently available.