Dorothy Mae (Sherburn) Kaduk passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born July 28, 1922, the daughter of Earl J. and Norma (Waltz) Sherburn, who both preceded her in death. She married Lewis Kaduk, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Sande Hasty of Bowie, Texas, and Carol (Carolyn) Blue of Van Wert; a daughter-in-law, Jo Schaffner of Van Wert; one stepson, Michael (Heidi) Kaduk of Florida; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A son, Milo E. Schaffner Jr.; one grandchild, Randy Lee Grimm; and four siblings, Earl Sherburn, Opal Dellinger, Kathryn Bauman, and Helen Green, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.