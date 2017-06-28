Doris A. Gerdeman, 84, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Sarah Jane Living Center in Delphos.

She was born September 12, 1932, in Ottawa, the daughter of Oscar and Cleanora (Siebeneck) Meyer, who both preceded her in death. On June 23, 1956, she married Earl J. Gerdeman, who died July 17, 2015.

Survivors include a brother, Carl (Ida) Meyer of Columbus; two sisters, Marilyn (Gary) Elsass of Sidney and Lorene (Louis) Jettinghoff of Delphos; one sister-in-law, Janice Kaskocsak of Dayton; a brother-in-law, Bill (Mary) Gerdeman of Delphos; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A sister-in-law, Ella Mae Gogel, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John’s Parish Foundation or St. John’s Teacher Endowment Fund.

