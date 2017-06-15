The Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency, as well as partner agencies, such as the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Police and Fire departments, Van Wert County Hospital, local American Red Cross chapter, practiced what to do in a hazmat emergency Wednesday at the local Eaton Corporation plant. The “live” exercise, as opposed to a tabletop drill, involved a hazmat scenario of leaking hydrochloric acid from a tanker truck. Above, first-responders in hazmat suits respond, while (below) a “victim” (actually a member of the local Civil Air Patrol unit), is placed in an EMS ambulance for transport to the hospital. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent