Diana Sue Williamson, 63, of Van Wert, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017, at St. Rita’s Hospice Center in Lima following a brief illness.

Born November 29, 1953, Diana was the daughter of Donald W. and Pat (DeBolt) Unterbrink, who both preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Shane (Elizabeth) Williamson of Cincinnati; two granddaughters, Audrey and Lindsey Williamson; three siblings, Gregory (Mary) Unterbrink of Van Wert, Sandy Unterbrink Young of Convoy, and Dan (Jenny) Unterbrink of Columbus; and nieces and nephews, Roxanne (Todd) Utrup, Logan and Samantha; Cassie (Andrew) Elliott, Mari Young, and Ben Unterbrink.

A brother-in-law, Ned L. Young, also preceded her in death.

Diana was a graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and comparative studies. She taught at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert before moving to Delaware (Ohio). After her mother died, Diana returned to Van Wert to care for her father. Diana loved travel, as well as reading, music, and film classics. Performing and directing at Van Wert Civic Theatre began her lifelong love of theatre. Most importantly, Diane greatly loved her granddaughters. Her sharp wit will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

There will be a private family gathering to celebrate Diana’s life at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Donations, in Diana’s name, may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Brickner’s Funeral Home in Van Wert is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences and special memories of Diana may be sent to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.