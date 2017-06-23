VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — Delphos Mayor Michael H. Gallmeier has announced his resignation, effective Thursday, for health reasons.

“Words cannot express the gratitude that I feel, and the joy that I have found in serving this community that is my home,” Gallmeier said in his resignation letter. “After serving eight years as councilman-at-large on our City Council, and the past almost 10 years as your mayor, I can tell you it has been interesting, enjoyable, and very rewarding.”

Gallmeier also thanked his staff.

“You have become second family, and I know you will continue to move forward to do the best for all,” the Delphos mayor added. “Our city is in good hands.”

Delphos City Council President Dan Hirn, who has been acting mayor since the beginning of May, will continue to serve in that role until a new mayor is appointed. Under Ohio law, the Allen County and Van Wert County Democratic Central Committees will have to meet jointly to name a replacement, since Delphos is located in both counties.

“I have loved being your mayor, and I am so proud of Delphos and our community, and the people who live and work here,” Gallmeier stated. “I will take with me the wonderful memories and pray that I have served you well.”