SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Coming off a record-setting 2016 campaign, the Crestview Knights are preparing hard for the upcoming high school football season.

After a 7-3 (4-3 Northwest Conference) regular season, Crestview qualified for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, then won back-to-back playoff games to advance to the regional finals for the first time in school history. The Knights lost a heartbreaker to McComb, 35-28 in double overtime.

With an eye on the 2017 season, players and coaches are making the most of 10 contact days allowed in June and July.

“We’re using those in a combination of camp and 7-on-7 competitions,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens explained. “The 7-on-7’s have value for defensive backs, wide receivers and quarterbacks. It helps with timing and knowledge of the offense and defense.”

“As a coaching staff, we can start to see where people can help the team positionally,” Owens added.

Also important to any team’s success on the football field is weight room participation, and Owens likes what he sees.

“In June our main focus has been on strength, conditioning and movement,” Owens said. “I have been pleased with our attendance and our effort.”

“Our top goal over the summer is to develop cohesion as a team,” the coach noted. “We work hard together and I think that brings us closer as a team.”

Not to be discounted – last season’s three week playoff run, which could factor into any success this season and beyond.

“A deep run into the playoffs gives you the opportunity for more practices,” Owens said. “I think this helps you continue to develop players and improve fundamentals.”

Crestview’s 2017 football season will kick off August 25 at Parkway.

Tomorrow: A look at Van Wert’s football off-season.