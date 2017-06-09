DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education moved a step closer to a providing the go-ahead for a facilities project during a special meeting held Thursday evening.

The board heard a presentation on an updated facilities design for the project by architect Brad Garman, a principal of Garmann Miller & Associates in Minster. The project would include six additional classrooms of various sizes, as well as a 100-seat lecture hall and parking lot improvements.

The project, when completed, would provide needed classroom space for the district, as well as a multi-purpose lecture hall that could be used for large-group presentations and student testing, or a large meeting area for various functions and events.

Garmann said bidding on the approximately $2-million-dollar project, if approved by the board at its July meeting, could be done by this fall, with completion of the project possible by August 2018, although he said it was more likely the project wouldn’t be completed until October of next year.

In addition to providing more classroom space, the project would allow most middle school classrooms to be relocated to one area and on one floor, which would benefit education of those students.

Additional changes discussed on Thursday will be incorporated into the schematic design by Garmann & Miller staff for the July board meeting.

Also Thursday, the board authorized the transfer of $115,392 from the General Fund to the Permanent Improvement Fund, and also approved an equipment leasing agreement for the district’s 1:1 computer initiative.

The board also went into executive session to discuss personnel issues, with no action taken afterwards, and later approved a motion to reschedule the July board meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, in the district boardroom.