DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education heard a presentation on teacher development, decided to postpone a decision on its master site plan, and also took a number of personnel actions during its June meeting on Monday.

Trent Kreischer, director of curriculum and instruction; as well as Crestview teachers Mike Bowen and Cindy Tinnel, and Mike Nicholson, senior director of research for Battelle for Kids, made a presentation on the APPLE (Assuring Positive Professional Leadership Experiences) program funded through a Straight A grant awarded to Crestview Local Schools and Georgetown Exempted Village Schools.

The APPLE program creates a process whereby teacher learning practices can be evaluated and new priorities established for professional development. Creation of the program came about following the Mirage Report, which noted that most teachers show little further improvement after the first two years of teaching.

The program also considers the “widget effect”, which addresses the idea that many teachers are seen as interchangeable widgets, rather than individuals with unique talents and skillsets.

More input on professional learning will now be sought from teachers in the coming school year, with an emphasis on a “practice makes perfect” philosophy, in which teachers need to focus on learning and practicing “essentials” — a limited, manageable set of clear priorities or strategies.

Studies on teacher development indicate that a “critical mass” of teachers must master fundamental teaching skills before new skills are introduced.

With that in mind, a committee was formed to establish teacher development needs, as well as an evaluation process to see how those skills are being incorporated by teachers.

Teachers also decided that using an early release of students to provide time for professional development is better than a two-hour delay before the start of classes, since teachers don’t have to leave early to prepare for classes, cutting the time that can be used for development.

Also Monday, Crestview board members decided to move more slowly on a proposed facility project, after Superintendent Mike Estes said he felt the process needed some more study before final board approval. The district is currently looking at a construction project that would add a lecture hall and several additional classrooms to the current facility.

The board also approved a number of personnel items, including a new three-year administrative contract for Treasurer Ashley Whetsel.

The board also accepted the resignation, due to retirement, of guidance department secretary Carol Kreischer after 26 years in the district, and bus driver Jeff Wise after 17 years with the district. Employment contracts were approved for elementary school paraprofessionals Emilee Myers, Jaimie Friemoth, Alyssa Fegley, and Shawna Putman, while Katie Griffiths was hired as a food service employee.

Coaching staff contracts were issued to Kyle Hammons (varsity assistant girls’ basketball), Abbie Roessner (varsity assistant girls’ soccer), Becky Macki (junior varsity girls’ basketball), and Nicole Kirkpatrick (seventh grade volleyball), while Meagan Fokker was approved as a volunteer soccer coach and Shane Leeth as a volunteer middle school cross country coach.

The board also approved the 2017-18 school calendar and elementary, athletic department, latchkey program handbooks, as well as renewed membership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association and a new contract with the Northwest Ohio Area Computer Service Cooperative for computer services.

An agreement was also approved to have Van Wert County Hospital provide athletic training services to the district.

In other action, the board:

Accepted the following donations: $100 from the Beta Delta Chapter of Psi Iota Xi sorority for the Crestview Drama Department; $100 from the Crestview Class of 1968 for Crestview High School; $150 from the Jeff Royer Memorial for a high school baseball player; $500 from the Jamey Davis Memorial for a high school baseball player; and $2,000 from the Dan Norris Memorial Scholarship Fund for Crestview graduates.

Authorized the following transfers: $50,000 from the General Fund to the Retirement Benefits Fund, and $3,500 from the General Fund to the Latchkey Fund.

Approved textbook adoptions as presented.

Appointed Estes as Crestview’s administrative representative to the Van Wert Area Schools Insurance Group (VWASIG) for the 2017-18 school year.

Approved a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) agreement with Tully Township for a 30-year, 85 percent exemption for improvements at Schlemmer Farms Real Estate LLC.

Went into executive session to discuss personnel issues, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the district boardroom.