Lincolnview’s Chayten Overholt beats a throw to Crestview first baseman Derek Stout during Wednesday’s ACME league baseball game. The Lancers won the game 2-1 in eight innings. The winning run came when Sam Myers scored on a suicide squeeze by Brayden Evans. Crestview (2-6) will host Delphos Jefferson tomorrow, while Crestview (10-4) will travel to Allen East tomorrow. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent