Print for later

Tweet about it

Submitted information

Most Van Wert County offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, July 3-4, for the Independence Day holiday.

Offices closed include the Van Wert County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Office, Election Board, Probate Court, Juvenile Probation Department, Prosecutor’s Office, Department of Job and Family Services, and Health Department.

Van Wert County Juvenile Court will remain open Monday, July 3, for its scheduled items of business, but will be closed on July 4.