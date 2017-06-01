VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum announced Wednesday he is running for Ohio’s Fifth House District seat in the United States Congress. Wolfrum will be running in the May 2018 Republican Primary.

Wolfrum is a practicing attorney in Van Wert and is serving his second term as county commissioner. He won the Republican primary in the spring of 2016 and was unopposed in the fall general election. He cites the failure of Republicans in Washington to represent the conservatives who sent them there as the impetus for his candidacy.

“I believe that conservatives in northwest Ohio and around the country have been largely betrayed by the Republicans we have sent to Washington,” Wolfrum said. “Even when Republicans have a distinct majority, they never pursue the agenda they promise.”

Wolfrum has written a weekly column for a local newspaper for eight years. He has compiled these and other writings in a book titled The Conservative Story, which will be available this month.

“The book is basically about how to deal with the establishment and get back to the country’s roots in the Constitution,” he notes. “The best way to drain the swamp is to unseat Republicans who are not pursuing the goals of limited government, a balanced budget, and states’ rights in Congress.

“Our district’s current representative has been in office long enough to draw a pension, but it would be difficult to find an instance where he has made a meaningful effort at these or any other conservative objectives,” Wolfrum added.

As a county commissioner, Wolfrum has led new economic development efforts to confront the changing problems facing northwest Ohio and much of the country’s rural areas, where the problem has become finding qualified employees and retaining young people. Some of these efforts he discusses in The Conservative Story.

Wolfrum is a graduate of Lincolnview High School, Bluffton College (now Bluffton University) and the University of Toledo College of Law. He is a business owner and resides with his wife and sons in Van Wert County.

Wolfrum can be followed on Facebook and Twitter (@toddwolfrum) and can be contacted at toddwolfrum@gmail.com. A preview of his book can be viewed at www.toddwolfrum.com.