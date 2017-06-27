SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

A walkoff single to right field by Van Wert’s Darius Eddins proved to be the difference in Van Wert’s 4-3 win over Crestview Monday night at Smiley Park.

The seventh inning hit allowed Jonathon Lee to score from third, as the Cougars improved to 11-1 in Acme league play. Crestview dropped to 4-8.

Both teams had shaky moments. Van Wert’s Hayden Maples walked three batters in the first, but recovered to hold the Knights to a single run in the opening inning.

Van Wert took advantage of Crestview miscues in the third (three errors and a pair of walks) and a timely RBI single by Jalen McCracken to enjoy a 2-1 advantage. The Cougars increased their lead to 3-1 in the fifth, when Maples hit a single that scored McCracken.

After a rain delay, Crestview trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the sixth when Brant Richardson scored on an error, then the Knights tied the game in the top of the seventh when Caden Hurless singled home Kole Small.

Maples pitched well into the seventh inning before being relieved by Jake Lautzenheiser, who was given credit for the win. Crestview used a trio of pitchers – Richardson, Small and Caden Hurless. Small was tagged with the loss.

McCracken had two of Van Wert’s six hits, while Richardson accounted for half of Crestview’s four hits.

The Cougars will play at Shawnee today, and Crestview will host St. Henry tomorrow.

Box score:

Crestview 100 011 1 – 3

Van Wert 002 010 1 – 4