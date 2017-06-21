SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

On a perfect night for baseball, it was another solid outing by Van Wert.

The Cougars scored five runs in the middle two innings, and went on to an 8-2 Acme baseball league win over visiting Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday.

The victory improved Van Wert’s record to 10-0.

Trailing 2-1 entering the third inning, Ryan Hollingsworth tied the game by scoring on a fielder’s choice by Jonathon Lee. A batter later, Jake Lautzenheiser gave Van Wert a 3-2 lead by scoring on an error. Lautzenheiser also scored on wild pitches in the first and sixth innings.

The Cougars added three more runs in the fourth inning. Lawson Blackmore’s single to left field scored Hayden Maples, then Blackmore crossed home plate on a double by Darius Eddins. Jalen McCracken’s RBI double scored Eddins, and put Van Wert up 6-2.

In the fifth inning Eddins tripled to left, scoring Maples from first.

Van Wert finished the game with eight hits, including two each by Lautzenheiser and Eddins. Lautzenheiser scored three runs while Eddins had two RBI, and scored a run.

Blackmore pitched all seven innings and allowed just two hits, while striking out six and walking four.

The Cougars will play at Lincolnview today.

Box score:

Ottawa-Glandorf 200 000 0 – 2

Van Wert 102 311 x – 8