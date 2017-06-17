Print for later

DELPHOS — The Van Wert Cougars continued their winning ways, with a 3-0 ACME baseball win over Delphos St. John’s.

Van Wert improved to 9-0 in summer league play.

Friday’s game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Jake Lautzenheiser crossed home plate on a passed ball.

James Acquaviva scored in the fifth on an RBI double by Tristen Wehner, and the Cougars closed out the scoring in the sixth inning, when Holden Willingham drove home Darius Eddins.

Hayden Maples earned the win, pitching six innings. Lautzenheiser was given credit for the save.

The Cougars will play at Wayne Trace Monday, while Delphos St. John’s will visit Crestview.

Box score:

Van Wert 000 111 0 – 3

Delphos St. John’s 000 000 0 – 0