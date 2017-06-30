Print for later

Connie L. Roop, 81, of Scott, passed away at 6:22 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born February 11, 1936, in Grover Hill, the daughter of Isaac and Nina (Clear) Stahl, who both preceded her in death. On March 14, 1953, she married Carlvin “Carl” Roop, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children, William (Robin) Roop of Scott, Michael (Cheryl) Roop of Van Wert, Chris Harman of Van Wert, and Laurie (Deb) Roop of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a brother, Kenneth (Joan) Stahl of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

A brother, William Stahl; and one sister, Gloria Kline, also preceded her in death.

There will be no funeral services or visitation.

Preferred memorials: National Kidney Foundation or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.