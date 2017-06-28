Submitted information

On Tuesday, July 4, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert on the lawn of the Van Wert County Museum in Van Wert.

The program will begin at 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Music performed during the concert will include patriotic selections and the music of Gershwin and Brahms. Area military personnel and veterans will also be honored with a “Salute to America’s Finest”.

A food stand will be available, along with a variety of other music events and family friendly entertainment. “Like” the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band Facebook page for even more detail.

Join the band, directed by Richard Sherrick and featuring members from Van Wert, Elgin, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Spencerville, and Rockford, for this special concert.