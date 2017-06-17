Van Wert Catholic Ladies of Columbia Chapter 121 made two presentations at its May meeting. Through the state organization’s assistance and fundraisers, C L of C presented a total of $300 to the Pregnancy Life Center and $250 to St. Mary’s Purse Bingo. Shown are (from the left) Jan Keipper, co-president, presenting Theresa Marshall, committee chair, the money for Purse Bingo. This event will be held September 15 at the K of C Hall, with proceeds used for a need in the parish or school. Also, Cathy Steffan, PLC Board member, accepts a donation from Barb Laing, co-president, to be used for operating the center. (photo submitted)