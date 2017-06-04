Chris H. Reichert Sr., 84, of Van Wert, died at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

He was born December 25, 1932, in Van Wert, the son of Adolph and Opal (Taylor) Reichert, who both preceded him in death. On September 23, 1966, he married the former Barbara J. Oechsle, who survives.

Other survivors include his four children, Chris Reichert Jr., Brenda Bidlack, Stacy (Brett) Strick, and Mike (Tracey) Reichert, all of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Josh, Sarah, Karrie, Kelly, Jake, Derek, Luke, Casey, and Zach; 14 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Reichert.

A son, Randy; one sister, Barbara Anderson; and a stepbrother, Donnie Reichert, also preceded him in death.

Chris was a truck driver for 52 years for Borden’s Foods, Chem Waste, and Dedicated Fleet Logistics. He was a member of Van Wert Masonic Lodge 128, Zenobia Scottish Rite-Valley of Toledo, and the Van Wert Shriners Club. He was also a member of American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will take place at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.