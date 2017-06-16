Pete Weir and Ron Scozzari of Northwest State Community College talk about Northwest State’s hybrid training program during a Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee event held Thursday morning in the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio. Rolls and doughnuts were provided by Truly D’Vine bakery. Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam also provided an update during the event. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent