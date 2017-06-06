Submitted information

The 2017 recipients of the Central Insurance Companies Educational & Charitable Foundation Scholarships have been selected. This scholarship program was created to reward and support graduates who are pursuing educational degrees that may eventually lead to careers in the property and casualty insurance industry.

Central congratulates the following students who have been selected as recipients:

Sarah Jean Elizabeth Gehron, a graduate of Parkway High School, plans to attend Bowling Green State University majoring in accounting.

While in high school, Gehron served as president of the Future Business Leaders of America and as a Buckeye Girls State representative. She was an active member of Student Council, Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Relay for Life, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and the National Honor Society.

During high school, Gehron worked at Central Insurance as a customer service representative, at a local restaurant, and as a babysitter. She is the daughter of Scott and Heidi Gehron.

Brandon Hernandez graduated from Van Wert High School and plans to attend The Ohio State University majoring in Business Administration. At Van Wert, Hernandez served as captain of both the soccer and track and field teams. He was a member of Beta Club, National Honor Society, Trinity United Methodist Church Youth Group, and First United Methodist Church’s Kingdom Men Young Men’s Group. During high school, he worked at the YMCA’s Camp Clay Aqua Park as a grounds worker and as a general contractor. He is the son of Mathew Hernandez and Amanda Atkinson.

Cora Millay, a graduate of Crestview Local Schools, plans to attend Spring Arbor University majoring in business. At Crestview, Millay participated on the varsity softball team, in theater, drama, and musical performances, and was named Top Student of the Year for three consecutive years. She was a member of the National Honor Society and an Fellowship of Christian Athletes student leader.

Millay also participates in mission trips with her church youth group. During high school, she worked at a shaved ice stand, and as a babysitter and dog sitter. She is the daughter of Jeff and Cynthia Millay.

Meghan Moonshower is a graduate of Van Wert High School and will be attending Capital University majoring in psychology.

During high school, Moonshower was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Council, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She served as a Junior Rotarian and participated in Junior Achievement. She was a scholar-athlete and academic letter holder for four years. Moonshower was named a Graduate of Distinction honoree and was a four-year Renaissance Gold Card holder and recipient.

She worked in the childcare field throughout high school, and is the daughter of Lance and Amie Moonshower.

Also receiving a scholarship was Jonas Salcedo, who graduated from Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas, and plans to attend the University of Texas at Dallas majoring in computer science.

At Coppell, Salcedo participated in the Robotics Club, where he learned programming languages and 3D modeling. He was a member of the Coppell Be The Change Club, and volunteered with the North Texas Food Bank and DFW Humane Society. During high school, Salcedo worked at Subway. He is the son of Dennis and Jennifer Salcedo.

Renewal Scholarships of $5,000 each were awarded to Emily Bair, Hannah Bowen, Maia Carisa Burgos, Nicholas Etter, Cameron Etzler, Micah Germann, Lucas Gibson, Kyle Keber, Hannah Leary, Lauren Mathew, Tyler Ruger, Tanner Skelton, and Braden Thatcher.

The Central Insurance Companies Educational & Charitable Foundation Scholarship Program provides up to $5,000 to each student, which may be used toward tuition, books, other related school fees, and room and board. It is an annual scholarship that may be renewed up to three additional years. Students were selected based on several criteria including:

demonstrated academic promise and good character with a minimum 3.0 GPA in high school, completed an extensive application with a personally written essay, and two letters of recommendation,

plans to attend an accredited two- or four-year post-secondary educational institution on a full-time basis by the end of 2017, and pursuing a major with a specific use towards a career position within the Central Insurance Companies or the insurance industry.