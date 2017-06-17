Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 will once again be sponsoring a free day at Camp Clay Tuesday, June 20, with free admission for the public to the Aqua Park and climbing wall. Elks members will also be serving a free lunch and snacks. Local businesses purchase the day for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, a floating playground, zipline, paddleboats, a half-acre beach, and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New this year are water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua “toys”. To learn more visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. Shown are Mike Stanley (left), Elks Lodge 1197 representative, with YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. (YMCA photo)