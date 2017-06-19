SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Local radio stations Classic Hits WKSD 99.7 FM, and Unforgettable 1220 AM/104.3 FM WERT have announced their broadcast schedules for the 2017 high school football season.

“Our schedule is set, and again features both backyard rivalry games, and key conference and league match ups,” WKSD/WERT General Manager and Vice President Dave Roach said.

Here is the high school football broadcast schedule for Classic Hits 99.7 FM:

August 25: Wayne Trace at Paulding

September 1: Hicksville at Crestview

September 8: Paulding at Antwerp

September 15: Wayne Trace at Antwerp

September 22: Fairview at Wayne Trace

September 29: Spencerville at Crestview

October 6: Ada at Crestview

October 13: Antwerp at Hicksville

October 20: Hicksville at Wayne Trace

October 27: Paulding at Crestview

“In addition, Ron Burt will host the Final Buzzer Show after our Friday night games on WKSD 99.7 FM, with all the scores from area games,” Roach said.

Along with the games listed above, all 10 Van Wert football games will air on Unforgettable 1220 AM, with a twist.

“We’re excited to announce that Van Wert games broadcast on WERT can be heard on (the new) 104.3 FM and 1220 AM,” Roach explained.

Here is the broadcast schedule for Unforgettable 1220 AM/104.3 FM:

August 25: Van Wert at Bryan

September 1: Wapakoneta at Van Wert

September 8: Van Wert at St. Marys

September 15: Ottawa-Glandorf at Van Wert

September 22: Van Wert at Shawnee

September 29: Kenton at Van Wert

October 6: Van Wert at Elida

October 13: Bath at Van Wert

October 20: Celina at Van Wert

October 27: Van Wert at Defiance

All regular season football broadcasts, along with any and all playoff games also can be heard on WKSD and WERT’s free mobile apps, and all games will continue to stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.