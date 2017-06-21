Submitted information

Auto-Owners Insurance is pleased to announce the Leland Smith Insurance Services Inc. of Van Wert has been named one of the Top 10 growth agencies for the company in the state of Ohio for 2016. The agency was recognized at a luncheon meeting in Lima, and at a reception with all regional associates, where they and other recipients were presented with a plaque commemorating their accomplishment.

Leland Smith Insurance Services Inc. has represented Auto-Owners since 1996.

Jeff Harrold, chairman/CEO of Auto-Owners, thanked the agency for its support and its business. “Their growth and support only help to make the entire community stronger and more secure,” Harrold said. “We are grateful they choose to do business with us.”

Auto-Owners Insurance was founded in 1916 and has served Ohio since 1936. It is a Fortune 500 company and the 17th largest property/casualty insurance company in the nation, based on written premium. Auto-Owners Insurance is one of 12 insurance companies in the United States to receive the highest rating possible, A++ Superior, by A.M. Best, a nationally recognized rating agency for insurance companies.

Auto-Owners is represented by more than 42,000 licensed agents in its 26 operating states. The company, which provides auto, home, business and life insurance to more than 3 million policyholders, is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.