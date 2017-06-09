SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

COLUMBUS — On the heels of changes to the upcoming high school football season, the Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced divisional assignments for the 2017-2018 boys and girls basketball season.

On the girls side, five of nine Northwest Conference teams will switch divisions this season. One of those is Crestview, which is moving from Division IV to Division III.

“We are excited to compete at any level,” Crestview Lady Knights head coach Mark Gregory said. “This won’t change our focus as a team or program. We are working very hard right now on strength, conditioning, and skill, and we’ll be ready.”

Spencerville is also moving from Division IV to Division III, while Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Delphos Jefferson are dropping from Division III to Division IV. Paulding will remain in Division III, and Ada and Lincolnview will stay in Division IV.

Just one Western Buckeye League team is changing divisions. The 2016-2017 Division II poll champion Ottawa-Glandorf Lady Titans are dropping to Division III. All other WBL girls basketball teams will remain in Division II.

Two Midwest Athletic Conference teams are dropping from Division III to Division IV — Fort Recovery, Parkway and St. Henry, while two Green Meadows Conference teams — Fairview and Hicksville have been bumped from Division IV to Division III.

Fewer area boys basketball teams are switching basketball divisions.

In the NWC, Allen East is dropping from Division III to Division IV. Delphos Jefferson, Paulding and Spencerville will stay in Division III, while Ada, Columbus Grove, Crestview, and Lincolnview will stay in Division IV.

WBL power Ottawa-Glandorf will compete in Division III this winter. Like the girls, all other league teams will remain in Division II.

GMC member Wayne Trace will drop from Division III to Division IV this winter, along with MAC members Marion Local and Parkway, while Fort Recovery has been bumped from Division IV to Division III.