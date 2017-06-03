The DJ Drew Company of Batavia recently sponsored a Business Day at the Camp Clay Aqua Park. With its support, more than 100 patrons were able to enjoy a beautiful day at the Aqua Park for only $2. Local businesses purchase the day for the Van Wert community; access includes swimming, a floating playground, zipline, paddleboats, a half-acre beach, and the 3,600-square-foot splash pad. New features include water cannons at the splash pad and a log roll to accompany the zipline and aqua “toys”. To learn more, visit the YMCA website at www.vwymca.org. Shown are (from the left) Christina and Ken Johnson of The DJ Drew Company, former Camp Clay director Clint Myers, and YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison. (YMCA photo)