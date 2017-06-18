VW independent news

ANTWERP – An Antwerp man died Saturday evening as a result of a two-car crash that occurred on Ohio 49 near that Paulding County village.

Scott J. Bunnell, 28, was pronounced dead at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, where he was taken by the Hicksville EMS squad following the accident.

Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the crash on Ohio 49, south of Paulding County Road 230 in Carryall Township, at 7:36 p.m. Saturday. According to troopers, a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alexandria P. Bartley, 18, of Van Wert, was northbound on Ohio 49 when a southbound 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven by Bunnell veered left of center and into the path of her vehicle.

Bartley swerved left to avoid Bunnell, but Bunnell then attempted to swerve back into his lane and struck Bartley’s vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Bartley was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by Antwerp EMS squad. Bartley was wearing her seat belt, while it is unknown at this time whether Bunnell’s seat belt was in use.

The Van Wert Post was assisted on scene by Hicksville and Antwerp Fire/EMS, Paulding Sheriff’s Office, and Gideon’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol use is not believed to be a factor in the crash