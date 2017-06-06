Van Wert independent/submitted information

Players from the Western Buckeye League will compete against a combined squad of players from the Northwest

Conference and the Lima area Friday night, for the annual Van Wert County Hospital All-Star Football Game, hosted by the Van Wert Booster Club.

Gates will open at 6 p.m., and kickoff at Eggerss Stadium will be at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $6.00 each, and will be sold only at the gate.

Offensive/defensive lineman Brock Berry will be the sole Van Wert Cougar to suit up for the Western Buckeye League All-Stars, led by Van Wert head coach Keith Recker.

Crestview head coach Jared Owens will lead the Lima-Area All-Star Team. His squad will feature several of his recently graduated players, including wide receiver/defensive back Chase Clark, offensive/defensive lineman Emilio Deleon, wide receiver/defensive Dylan Grandstaff, offensive/defensive lineman Nick Henry, offensive/defensive lineman Alec Ingram, running back/linebacker Payton Knittle, and tight end/defensive back Braden Van Cleave.